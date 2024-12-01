Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

VRTS opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $190.42 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.