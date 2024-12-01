Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 754 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

