Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 220 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

