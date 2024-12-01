Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,135 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 235,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

NYSE:EW opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

