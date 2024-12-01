Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,188,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 459,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $13,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,583,028.18. This represents a 20.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,163,181 shares of company stock worth $1,603,288,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 335.42, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.