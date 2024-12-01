VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,739,147 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,520,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,321,000 after buying an additional 1,185,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,064,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,530,000 after acquiring an additional 751,078 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.