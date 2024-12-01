Vertical Explorations (CVE:VERT.H) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vertical Explorations Inc (CVE:VERT.H – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Vertical Explorations shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.
Vertical Explorations Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vertical Explorations
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.