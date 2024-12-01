Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Versus Systems Company Profile
