Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

