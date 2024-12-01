Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $44.34 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

