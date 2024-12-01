Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 89,445 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,445 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 161.11%.

Insider Transactions at CareTrust REIT

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.