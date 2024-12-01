Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 13,339 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $456.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.