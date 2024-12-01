Verition Fund Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,169 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 442.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ChampionX by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

