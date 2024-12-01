Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 292,524 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 690.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,524 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in APi Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at $2,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.