VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

