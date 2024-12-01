VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
VCI Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIG opened at $4.39 on Friday. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.
