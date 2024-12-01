VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VCI Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIG opened at $4.39 on Friday. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

