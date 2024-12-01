Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.