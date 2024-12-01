Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.20 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $126.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

