Valley Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valley Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

