US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and traded as high as $44.78. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 3,006 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.
