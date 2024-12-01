US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and traded as high as $44.78. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 3,006 shares.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UTHY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.94% of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

