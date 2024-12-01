Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.72 and traded as high as $39.99. Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF shares last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 22,239 shares changing hands.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $99.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

