United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

URI stock opened at $866.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.58 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

