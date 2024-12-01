UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $54,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in UBS Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,136,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 323,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 265,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 66,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

UBS Group stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

