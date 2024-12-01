UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ulta Beauty worth $153,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $359,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $386.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

