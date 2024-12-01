UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 31,351 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.59% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $209,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

