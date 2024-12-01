UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 51,366 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $222,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 59.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Snowflake by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $174.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snowflake from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,749,884.10. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

