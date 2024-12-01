UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 58,536 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.46% of Atlassian worth $192,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 16.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,237 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $263.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $269.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,030.32. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total transaction of $1,279,389.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,622.52. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,560,726. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

