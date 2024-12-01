True Wealth Design LLC Purchases Shares of 4,293 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,076.25. The trade was a 25.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 73.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

