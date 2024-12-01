True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 4,352 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8,369.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.