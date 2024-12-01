True Wealth Design LLC Invests $107,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $48.14 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

