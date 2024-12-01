True Wealth Design LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 166.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $231.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $127.68 and a one year high of $237.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.21.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

