True Wealth Design LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.2% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.