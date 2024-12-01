True Wealth Design LLC Buys 314 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7,850.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $225.79 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $136.87 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

