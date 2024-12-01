True Wealth Design LLC Acquires Shares of 461 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,227 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MasTec by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Truist Financial raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,916.08. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock worth $7,493,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $150.12.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

