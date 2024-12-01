True Wealth Design LLC Acquires Shares of 227 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average is $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

