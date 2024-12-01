Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tredegar Stock Performance

TG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 161.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

