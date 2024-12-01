Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392.80 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 407.80 ($5.19). 487,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,317,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.60 ($5.20).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.75 ($5.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,825.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Marie Lalleman bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,219.72). 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

