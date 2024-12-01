Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,906 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.