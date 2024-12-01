Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after buying an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $135.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

