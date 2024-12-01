Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 15.94% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.