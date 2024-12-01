Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 2.53% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 242.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,815 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:KAPR opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

