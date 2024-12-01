Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

