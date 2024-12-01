Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.