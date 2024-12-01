Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HII opened at $197.92 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

