Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

