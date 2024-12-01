TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $13,306,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,504,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of TTE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $74.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.