TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $13,306,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,504,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.