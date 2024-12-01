Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 189,635 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,635 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

