Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Flex accounts for 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,535.97. This represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

