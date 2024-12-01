Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UL opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

