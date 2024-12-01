The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on SWGAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
