The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 218.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

View Our Latest Report on Kroger

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.